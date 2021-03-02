suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.51 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $25.51 million and $553,070.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00805472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00028707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00044781 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,200,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

