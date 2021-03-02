SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $19.06 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $998.85 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $19.06 or 0.00038313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.56 or 0.00783051 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00042886 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,051,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.