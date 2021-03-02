sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $144.22 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.22 million and $19.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.