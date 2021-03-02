Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 400.6% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.44.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

