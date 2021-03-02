Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 400.6% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZPTAF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

ZPTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.44.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

