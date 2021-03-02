Super Zero Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.71 million and $2.38 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.93 or 0.03187080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,223,943 coins and its circulating supply is 308,861,940 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

