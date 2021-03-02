Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.41.

Sunrun stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,679.17 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 891.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,071 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sunrun by 139,589.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 360,142 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $12,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

