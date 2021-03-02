Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,679.17 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.