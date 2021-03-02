Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Head to Head Survey

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.63 billion 1.98 $775.64 million $2.25 11.14 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Continental Resources and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 17 4 0 2.04 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential downside of 31.66%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

