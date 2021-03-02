Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1642 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 209.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

