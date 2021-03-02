Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report $52.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.98 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.66 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 502,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

