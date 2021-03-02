Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

