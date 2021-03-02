Streamr (DATA) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $73.48 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.27 or 0.00787325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00029306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00045336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040390 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.