StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
BANX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
About StoneCastle Financial
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.