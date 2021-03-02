StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BANX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

