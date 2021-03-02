Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 call options.

Shares of YNDX opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after buying an additional 315,830 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $3,077,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

