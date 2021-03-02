Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,960 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 call options.
Shares of YNDX opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after buying an additional 315,830 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth $3,077,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after buying an additional 549,741 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
