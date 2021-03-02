Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dover Put Options (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Get Dover alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.