Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,474 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,987% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 82.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 368,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

