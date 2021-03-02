Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to “Buy”

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.