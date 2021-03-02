Stifel Nicolaus Increases Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target to $30.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VYGVF stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

