Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.14.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.71. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

