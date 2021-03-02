Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $44.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

