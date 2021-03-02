Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

