Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.