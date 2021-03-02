Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.