Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,261 shares during the last quarter.

UFEB stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

