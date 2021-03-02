Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 414 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $148.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.41.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.