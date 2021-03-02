Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.