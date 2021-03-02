Stephen Mcmillan Sells 9,269 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,612,647.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00.

NYSE:TDC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.13. 1,903,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

