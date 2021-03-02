Stellar (XLM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00515185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00072980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00277601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,472 coins and its circulating supply is 22,522,341,179 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

