Steem Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Steem has a market capitalization of $162.76 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,670.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.78 or 0.01022295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00373701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004994 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,158,977 coins and its circulating supply is 376,184,883 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.