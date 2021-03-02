Steem Dollars 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.23 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00013369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $39.23 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.45 or 0.01076543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00383496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002771 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,240,284 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

