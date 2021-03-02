State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 30 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE NEU opened at $385.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.