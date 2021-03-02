State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New Investment in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,782,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

