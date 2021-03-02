State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $382,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

