State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $337,604.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,811 shares of company stock worth $34,352,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

PagerDuty stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

