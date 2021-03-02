State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000.

ECPG opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

