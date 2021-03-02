State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.