State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 673,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,225,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

