State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,460 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NYSE:BLD opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

