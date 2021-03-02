State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $13,176,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

