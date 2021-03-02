State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $7,506,077.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,028,404 shares of company stock worth $49,861,688. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

