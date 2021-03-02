State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $209.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.