State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Federal Signal by 295.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

