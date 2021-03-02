State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 802.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -500.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

