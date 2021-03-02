State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

RARE stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.01.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,002. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.