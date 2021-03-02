Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPHRY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Starpharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

