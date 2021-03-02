Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

