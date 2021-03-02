Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$56.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$42.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.16. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.