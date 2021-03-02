STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.25% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.43. 3,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,784. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,350 shares of company stock valued at $97,341,289. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

