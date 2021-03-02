SSR Mining Inc. (SSR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.
About SSR Mining
