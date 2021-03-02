SSR Mining Inc. (SSR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

