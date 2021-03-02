SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (ASX:SSR) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.72.
About SSR Mining
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.